Omar Soliman

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of College Hunks Hauling Junk and Trash Butler.

Omar Soliman is the co-founder and CEO of Tampa, Florida-based College Hunks Hauling Junk and Trash Butler. CHHJ is a junk removal and moving franchise that services more than 50 markets in 30 states, and Trash Butler is a door-to-door valet trash service.

More From Omar Soliman

4 Lessons About Handling Stressed Customers That I Learned From Being a Mover
Customer Loyalty

4 Lessons About Handling Stressed Customers That I Learned From Being a Mover

Calling certain service companies -- such as realtors or movers -- is essentially a cry for help in the midst of a stressful life event. How will you, the provider, respond?
6 min read
3 Steps That Will Empower Your Employees to Act Like CEOs
Employee Management

3 Steps That Will Empower Your Employees to Act Like CEOs

Your company is only as strong as the weakest link in your chain. So, make those links strong.
6 min read
How to Start a White-Collar Business in a Blue-Collar Industry
blue collar work

How to Start a White-Collar Business in a Blue-Collar Industry

Market disruption isn't just for tech. Apply these strategies to give your blue-collar business a white-collar shine.
5 min read
