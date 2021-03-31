Patrick Frank

Patrick Frank

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO of PatientPartner

Patrick Frank is the co-founder and COO of PatientPartner, a platform that connects pre-surgical patients with fully recovered patients who went through the same surgery. He has worked in consumer technology across a variety of industries including retail banking, law, real estate and health care.

http://www.patientpartner.com

Follow Patrick Frank on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Leadership

5 Unconventional Interview Questions That Get Real Answers From Candidates

Interview questions that get past the pre-planned answers and get you in front of the real candidate.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like