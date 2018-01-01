Patrick Mullane

Guest Writer
Executive Director, HBX.

Patrick Mullane is the executive director of HBX, a provider of digital business education. He brings over 20 years of management experience across several industries to the position. As director, he is responsible for managing HBX’s growth and expansion in global markets. HBX leverages Harvard Business School’s reputation for excellence and impact in business education and the broader business community, as well as the vast intellectual property, academic pedagogy and faculty talent of the school. Prior to joining HBX, Mullane was the CEO of Fabrico, Inc., an industrial manufacturing company that was purchased by Technetics, Inc. in 2014. He later served as vice president and general manager in Technetics’ industrial turbine portfolio. 

