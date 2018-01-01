Patrick Proctor

Patrick Proctor

Guest Writer
Vice President of Operations, Stash Tea Co.

Patrick Proctor is vice president of operations at Stash Tea Co. in Portland, Ore., and is an experienced organizational development, HR and strategic business planning leader. He writes about workplace issues.

How to Muster Your Comeback After Letting People Down
Mistakes

These seven points will help you forge ahead with confidence and want to work with you again.
5 min read
Want to Leave a Lasting Legacy? Read This.
Leadership

As departing CEO, you will leave a legacy -- but will it be the one you desire?
5 min read
10 Steps to a Dynamic Corporate Responsibility Annual Report
Corporate Social Responsibility

A good corporate social responsibility program gives you bragging rights you shouldn't overlook.
5 min read
How Pruning Can Help Build an Awesome Workplace Culture
Firing

Stay focused on your top performers, keep observant of those who aren't, and you'll be stronger for it over the long haul
4 min read
Profit Is Not Enough for a Great 21st-Century Business
Corporate Social Responsibility

Why corporate philanthropy is a must-have for a thriving company of today.
5 min read
A Plea for More Executives to Do Pro Bono Work
Social Responsibility

When customers see a business leader taking seriously the act of giving back, this is good for the company's mission, brand and workplace culture.
3 min read
Worried About Managing a Company Crisis? Take These 4 Proactive Steps
Crisis Management

Do advance planning and you'll be able to bring structure, organization and calm if a disaster strikes your firm.
5 min read
A Company Really Clicks When Mission, Brand and Culture Converge
Mission Statement

For an organization to enjoy long-term, sustained growth, all three elements need to work in harmony.
4 min read
6 Keys to Developing Millennials Into Managers
Millennials

Yes, you can mentor and coach Generation Y employees to assume leadership roles.
5 min read
7 Damaging Myths About Customer Engagement to Promptly Discard
Customer Engagement

Instead of guessing your way through your relationships with customers, have a better understanding of what they want and expect.
4 min read
5 Steps to Getting Better Employee Feedback (Even If You Hate It)
Feedback

As an entrepreneur, feedback from your employees allows you to grow as a founder and lead your company down a successful path.
4 min read
Soar Above, Rather Than Survive, a Product Recall
Growth Strategies

Fitbit is the latest company that instituted a recall. Did it do it right? Also, seven steps to implement a recall program in your business.
5 min read
Listen Up: How to Respond to Customer Complaints
Growth Strategies

Set up the proper processes to receive feedback in advance for sustained positive outcomes.
5 min read
