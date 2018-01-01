Peter Buckland

Peter Buckland

Guest Writer

As an attorney at firm WilmerHale, Peter Buckland focuses his practice on the representation of companies, from start-ups to established corporations, with particular emphasis on software, internet and digital media, devices, energy and clean technologies. Since joining the firm in 2005, Mr. Buckland has counseled numerous entrepreneurs and emerging companies throughout their lifecycle and has advised on complex corporate transactions, including venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and buyouts.

How to Keep Your Startup's Secrets Private
Growth Strategies

Our expert attorney Peter Buckland discusses how startups should go about divulging startup secrets to investors, business partners and others.
4 min read
Figuring Out How to Divvy Up Startup Equity
Growth Strategies

When launching a startup, often founders need to offer up equity to employees in lieu of big salaries. Our legal expert Peter Buckland offers up advice on how to approach equity option pools.
5 min read
Finding the Perfect Board of Directors for Your Startup
Growth Strategies

Our expert attorney Peter Buckland offers up tips on forming a board of directors.
4 min read
