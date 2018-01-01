Peter Sobotta

Peter Sobotta

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Return Logic

Peter Sobotta is the founder and CEO of Return Logic, a technology startup that enables retailers to manage and optimize their product-returns strategy. Sobotta is a known industry expert and thought leader in the field of reverse logistics, ecommerce and supply-chain management.

How to Boost Customer Loyalty Using Analytics and Actionable Insights
Predictive Analytics

How to Boost Customer Loyalty Using Analytics and Actionable Insights

Returns data offers companies priceless insights that improve the customer experience.
3 min read
A Smart Retail Return Policy Is Much More Than Free Shipping
Customer Experience

A Smart Retail Return Policy Is Much More Than Free Shipping

The more retailers can learn about why products get returned, the more they can do to prevent them.
3 min read
To Reduce Costly Retail Returns Start Listening to Your Front Line People
reverse logistics

To Reduce Costly Retail Returns Start Listening to Your Front Line People

Nobody is likelier to have ideas for avoiding customer problems than whoever is solving those problems, face-to-face, with unhappy customers.
3 min read
5 Easy Strategies to Prevent Costly Retail Returns
Retail Strategies

5 Easy Strategies to Prevent Costly Retail Returns

No longer seen as a cost of doing business, product returns are a real threat to the bottom line of all retailers.
3 min read
5 Steps to Make the Most of a Product Return
Product Returns

5 Steps to Make the Most of a Product Return

Smart retailers leverage products returns to improve the customer experience and drive repeat sales.
4 min read
Improve Management of Retail Returns for a Better Customer Experience
Retail Businesses

Improve Management of Retail Returns for a Better Customer Experience

Poor returns policies and cumbersome returns processes are a significant obstacle to future sales.
3 min read
3 Ways Smart Retailers Leverage Product Returns for Data
Product Returns

3 Ways Smart Retailers Leverage Product Returns for Data

Mining returns data to prevent problems is an unexplored but huge driver for a better customer experience.
5 min read
3 Tips to Reduce Cyber Monday Returns
Cyber Monday

3 Tips to Reduce Cyber Monday Returns

Returns are synonymous with the holiday season for a variety of reasons, but with effective preparation retailers can avoid unnecessary collateral damage to their bottom line.
4 min read
Finding a 'Theory of Everything' for Retail
Retail

Finding a 'Theory of Everything' for Retail

Large merchants are plagued by operating in silos. Whether selling online or in a store, they can aim to operate as one company before the customer's eyes.
4 min read
