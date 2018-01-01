Peter Sobotta is the founder and CEO of Return Logic, a technology startup that enables retailers to manage and optimize their product-returns strategy. Sobotta is a known industry expert and thought leader in the field of reverse logistics, ecommerce and supply-chain management.
Predictive Analytics
How to Boost Customer Loyalty Using Analytics and Actionable Insights
Returns data offers companies priceless insights that improve the customer experience.
Customer Experience
A Smart Retail Return Policy Is Much More Than Free Shipping
The more retailers can learn about why products get returned, the more they can do to prevent them.
reverse logistics
To Reduce Costly Retail Returns Start Listening to Your Front Line People
Nobody is likelier to have ideas for avoiding customer problems than whoever is solving those problems, face-to-face, with unhappy customers.
Retail Strategies
5 Easy Strategies to Prevent Costly Retail Returns
No longer seen as a cost of doing business, product returns are a real threat to the bottom line of all retailers.
Product Returns
5 Steps to Make the Most of a Product Return
Smart retailers leverage products returns to improve the customer experience and drive repeat sales.
Retail Businesses
Improve Management of Retail Returns for a Better Customer Experience
Poor returns policies and cumbersome returns processes are a significant obstacle to future sales.
Product Returns
3 Ways Smart Retailers Leverage Product Returns for Data
Mining returns data to prevent problems is an unexplored but huge driver for a better customer experience.
Cyber Monday
3 Tips to Reduce Cyber Monday Returns
Returns are synonymous with the holiday season for a variety of reasons, but with effective preparation retailers can avoid unnecessary collateral damage to their bottom line.
Retail
Finding a 'Theory of Everything' for Retail
Large merchants are plagued by operating in silos. Whether selling online or in a store, they can aim to operate as one company before the customer's eyes.