Piyanka Jain
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Aryng
Piyanka Jain is a well-known thought leader in Data Science and Data Literacy, CEO & President of Aryng, creator of BADIR framework & writer for publications including Forbes, HBR, MIT, etc. Her client list includes Google, Paypal & Adobe. She is also a best-selling author & keynote speaker.
Latest
The Basics of Experimentation and Why It's Key to Your Startup's Growth
In this three-part series, we will discuss experimentation in detail. This article focuses on the "why" and "what" of experimentation.
