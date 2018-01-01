Portugal Startups

Entrepreneur Ecosystems
A Peek Into the Top 25 Emerging Scale-ups in Portugal: Report
The new report details the state of the Portuguese entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.
Artificial Intelligence
Report Details the Current State of Artificial Intelligence in Portuguese Companies
An Ernst & Young report commissioned by Microsoft shows there is room for growth.
Government
Portugal Among Top 25 Countries for Government Startup Initiatives
StartupBlink ranks more than 125 countries and 950 cities according to their startup ecosystem strength.
Startups
Over 24,000 Companies Created in Portugal in First 6 Months of 2018: Report
Data from Observatório Infotrust shows an 11 percent increase in the number of new startups compared to the same period last year.
Digital Trends
UN Lists Portugal Among World's Most Developed Digital Services Countries
The UN lists Portugal as one of the countries with the 'highest degree of performance' in the world when referring to digital public services offered by the state.
Tech Startups
Lisbon Lures Tech Entrepreneurs With Carrot of EU Citizenship
Portugal is offering residency and eventual citizenship to investors, entrepreneurs and property buyers.