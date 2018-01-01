Prerna Gupta

Prerna Gupta

As CEO, Prerna Gupta has overseen the growth of Khush's http://www.khu.sh flagship product, LaDiDa, which has received over 2 million downloads and led the company to profitability. Gupta also produced viral videos for LaDiDa receiving over 100 million views. She studied Economics and Computer Science at Stanford University and worked on marketing strategy at Monitor Group and early-stage deal sourcing at Summit Partners before making the move to entrepreneurship. She was named one of FastCompany's Most Influential Women in Tech 2010.

More From Prerna Gupta

5 Ways to Validate Your Business Idea
Starting a Business

5 Ways to Validate Your Business Idea

Tech expert Prerna Gupta on how to test your startup concept.
3 min read
4 Tips for Balancing Friendship and Business
Entrepreneurs

4 Tips for Balancing Friendship and Business

Tech expert Prerna Gupta on the importance of keeping your team at a professional distance.
3 min read
4 Steps for Making Early Financial Projections
Starting a Business

4 Steps for Making Early Financial Projections

Tech expert Prerna Gupta on how to convince investors that the potential of your startup is worth their money.
3 min read
Not Top Dog? 4 Ways to Project a Bigger Brand
Ready for Anything

Not Top Dog? 4 Ways to Project a Bigger Brand

Tech expert Prerna Gupta shares her tips on how to compete with bigger competitors.
3 min read
