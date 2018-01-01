Rameet Chawla

Rameet Chawla is the founder of Fueled, an award-winning design and development company based in New York and London, and the founder of the Fueled Collective, a co-working space comprised of over 25 startups in downtown Manhattan. Chawla is passionate about building and being involved in disruptive technology ventures and can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

10 Startup Tips Learned the Hard Way
10 Startup Tips Learned the Hard Way

Be up front with customers about what you do and how much it will cost, and consider romantic relationships with co-workers very carefully.
What's the Top Benefit of Co-Working Spaces?
What's the Top Benefit of Co-Working Spaces?

There's one advantage at these shared offices you can't find in a typical work environment.
