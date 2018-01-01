Rhoden Monrose

Guest Writer

CEO and Founder, CariClub.

Rhoden Monrose is founder and CEO of Cariclub. He began his career as a derivatives trader at Citigroup. But in 2011, he branched out, establishing a circle of like-minded individuals who wanted to use their time, talent and money to make an impact. That aim led to the 2014 founding of Cariclub, a technology platform which gives young professionals access to philanthropic leadership opportunities, specifically associate board positions with well-known nonprofits and foundations. CariClub has since partnered with nearly 500 nonprofit organizations to place young professionals on associate boards with top industry firms like Citigroup, KKR, Davis Polk, Third Point and Berkshire Capital.