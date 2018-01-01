Rhoden Monrose

Rhoden Monrose

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, CariClub.
Rhoden Monrose is founder and CEO of Cariclub. He began his career as a derivatives trader at Citigroup. But in 2011, he branched out, establishing a circle of like-minded individuals who wanted to use their time, talent and money to make an impact. That aim led to the 2014 founding of Cariclub, a technology platform which gives young professionals access to philanthropic leadership opportunities, specifically associate board positions with well-known nonprofits and foundations. CariClub has since partnered with nearly 500 nonprofit organizations to place young professionals on associate boards with top industry firms like Citigroup, KKR, Davis Polk, Third Point and Berkshire Capital.

More From Rhoden Monrose

A 'Holiday' Thought: Philanthropic Involvement Can Advance your Career. Here's How.
Philanthropy

A 'Holiday' Thought: Philanthropic Involvement Can Advance your Career. Here's How.

Leadership experience and resume boosting are only some of the advantages you'll gain. You might also change someone's life -- literally.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.