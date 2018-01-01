Rob Connors

Rob Connors, vice president of brand marketing for National Car Rental, has traveled all 50 states. A former “road warrior” who can pack a bag in three minutes, Connors once held elite-level status on two airlines in the same year. He once taught himself to juggle in his hotel room to relieve workday stress. Connors, who has worked in the travel industry for 20 years, drives the marketing strategy for the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

Here's How Road Warriors Can Win Their Struggle to Stay Healthy
Business Traveler's Journal

Here's How Road Warriors Can Win Their Struggle to Stay Healthy

Coming home from business trips no worse for wear is as basic as food, sleep and hitting the hotel gym.
4 min read
5 Ways to Relax on the Road So You Get Home Rejuvenated
Business Travel

5 Ways to Relax on the Road So You Get Home Rejuvenated

Work and home are a hectic combination, so make the best of it when business takes you away from home.
4 min read
8 Tips for Making Your Business Travel Worth the Hassle
Road Warriors

8 Tips for Making Your Business Travel Worth the Hassle

Look at your time on the road as an opportunity to learn new things and connect with old friends.
6 min read
Road Warriors Share Their Opinions on Favorite U.S. Airports
Airports

Road Warriors Share Their Opinions on Favorite U.S. Airports

What's on your wish list? How about workout facilities, free wi-fi and an in-terminal shipping service ?
4 min read
How This Road Warrior Keeps in Touch With Family
Business Travel

How This Road Warrior Keeps in Touch With Family

Stay close to loved ones while traveling using social media and various apps.
4 min read
Travel With Your Family Like a Road Warrior
Travel Tips

Travel With Your Family Like a Road Warrior

Explain expectations for airport security, airplane etiquette and "inside voices" at the hotel.
5 min read
4 Tips for Road Warriors to Save Time and Money
Lifestyle

4 Tips for Road Warriors to Save Time and Money

With some effort up front, business travelers will find rewards that can pay big dividends in the end.
3 min read
The One Trick Brands Use to Engage With Business Travelers
Customer Loyalty

The One Trick Brands Use to Engage With Business Travelers

When asked, frequent travelers can quickly name their top three favorite brands in the travel industry. But what makes these brands special?
4 min read
Traveling for Business? Consider Packing These Healthy Tips.
Business Travel

Traveling for Business? Consider Packing These Healthy Tips.

Here are a few pointers on making healthier decisions while on the road.
3 min read
