VP of Brand Marketing for National Car Rental

Rob Connors, vice president of brand marketing for National Car Rental, has traveled all 50 states. A former “road warrior” who can pack a bag in three minutes, Connors once held elite-level status on two airlines in the same year. He once taught himself to juggle in his hotel room to relieve workday stress. Connors, who has worked in the travel industry for 20 years, drives the marketing strategy for the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.