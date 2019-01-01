There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Rob Corrao
Guest Writer
CEO, LAC Group
About Rob Corrao
Rob Corrao is chief executive officer of LAC Group in Los Angeles. He has over 20 years of experience with information services and technology. He has volunteered his time as a pilot for organizations such as Angel Flight West.
More From Rob Corrao
Leadership
Last week's Amazon plane crash in the waters off Houston reminds us that life-and-death decisions happen in multiple contexts.
7 min read
Are you sure you want to logout?