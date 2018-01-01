Robert Allen

Rob Allen is the founder of Swipe Tribe, where he shows people how to make a living as a writer even if you flunked english or think writing feels like pulling teeth (yes, you really can). 

7 Books Every Marketer Should Read Before Selling Anything
Ready for Anything

7 Books Every Marketer Should Read Before Selling Anything

From telling compelling stories to breaking down the 80/20 rule, master marketers show there's always a way to study the landscape and position your brand for success.
12 min read
A Simple Rule That Could Change Your Life (and How You Buy Books)
Books

A Simple Rule That Could Change Your Life (and How You Buy Books)

Evidence that finding even one solid idea in a book makes the purchase price completely worth it.
5 min read
Don't Copy. Be Different. And Your Marketing Will Win.
Ready for Anything

Don't Copy. Be Different. And Your Marketing Will Win.

Marketers tend to ruin everything by swarming in and forcing creative ideas into boring conformity. Here are three ways you can overcome that.
5 min read
