Robert Vis

Leadership Skills
How to Successfully Lead Your Team When You've Never Been an Employee Yourself
More and more of today's startup CEOs have never had the employee experience. Here's how to be an effective and empathetic leader if that's the case for you.
Innovation
If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do
Building a successful innovation hub starts with a shift in mindset.
Work-Life Balance
On My First Vacation in 6 Years, a Flip Phone Was My Only Connection to Work. Here's What I Learned.
To avoid entrepreneurial exhaustion, sometimes you have to disconnect.
Scaling
Avoid the 'Too Fast, Too Furious' Approach to Scaling a Startup
Making sure everything is just right is the real path to success.