Robert Vis

Robert Vis

Guest Writer
CEO of MessageBird
Robert Vis is CEO and co-founder of MessageBird, a cloud communications platform offering a suite of APIs that enable developers and enterprises to communicate with customers in virtually every corner of the planet.

More From Robert Vis

How to Successfully Lead Your Team When You've Never Been an Employee Yourself
Leadership Skills

How to Successfully Lead Your Team When You've Never Been an Employee Yourself

More and more of today's startup CEOs have never had the employee experience. Here's how to be an effective and empathetic leader if that's the case for you.
5 min read
If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do
Innovation

If You Want to Create Space for Innovation at Your Company, This Is What You Need to Do

Building a successful innovation hub starts with a shift in mindset.
5 min read
On My First Vacation in 6 Years, a Flip Phone Was My Only Connection to Work. Here's What I Learned.
Work-Life Balance

On My First Vacation in 6 Years, a Flip Phone Was My Only Connection to Work. Here's What I Learned.

To avoid entrepreneurial exhaustion, sometimes you have to disconnect.
6 min read
Avoid the 'Too Fast, Too Furious' Approach to Scaling a Startup
Scaling

Avoid the 'Too Fast, Too Furious' Approach to Scaling a Startup

Making sure everything is just right is the real path to success.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.