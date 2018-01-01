Roger Parloff

Roger Parloff

Senior Editor (Legal Affairs) Fortune Magazine

The Resignation of Theranos's COO Is a Major Bid for Atonement
Theranos

The Resignation of Theranos's COO Is a Major Bid for Atonement

Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani has long been a key figure at the company and one of the closest confidants of the company's founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.
Theranos Is Dealt Another Blow, With 'Abnormal' Results In New Lab Study
Theranos

Theranos Is Dealt Another Blow, With 'Abnormal' Results In New Lab Study

The higher number of abnormal test results, researchers wrote, 'can have negative consequences for medicine in the form of extra testing, additional patient visits to clinics/hospitals, and added doctor services.'
Are the 'Wall Street Journal's' Claims Against Theranos Accurate?
investigation

Are the 'Wall Street Journal's' Claims Against Theranos Accurate?

Fortune's Roger Parloff spoke with the general counsel at Theranos to investigate claims made in a recent 'Wall Street Journal' article. Here's what he discovered.
Enforcing Your 'Right to Be Forgotten' May Get You Remembered
Privacy Concerns

Enforcing Your 'Right to Be Forgotten' May Get You Remembered

An article on Google's removals of links to Times articles puts privacy seekers back in the spotlight.
