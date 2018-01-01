Ross Baird founded Village Capital in 2009 and has worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs in over 50 countries since then. He has visited over a hundred cities worldwide by train, plane, and bus in an effort to find new entrepreneurs and help people supporting them. He and Village Capital have partnered with 20 Fortune 500 companies to help large institutions uncover new innovations. Before joining Village Capital, Ross worked for a venture capital firm and was on the founding team of four different startups.
Talent Management
Why Are We So Good at Finding the Next LeBron but Not the Next Einstein?
Professional sports search the world for stars. We are hit-or-miss about every other sort of talent.
Startup Anywhere
Succeeding Outside of Silicon Valley: How the Rest Will Rise
According to Steve Case, cities and communities need to focus on the three I's.
Community building
3 Ways Startup Communities Can Attract and Keep the Right Talent
Often emerging entrepreneurial communities say they need capital to thrive, but it is the talent, not the money, they need to succeed.
Startup Anywhere
Why 'One-Pocket' Thinking Matters and How Startups Can Lead the Way
More and more, entrepreneurs say it is important their work has a purpose beyond just a paycheck.
Startup Anywhere
These Are the 3 Things That Make or Break a Startup City
For the 'Rise of the Rest' tour, we stopped in Denver. Here is what other cities can learn from Denver about how to rise above the rest.
Startup Anywhere
Don't Brush Them Aside: Nebraska Cities Are Building Burgeoning Startup Communities
Omaha and Lincoln may not be considered the typical entrepreneurial hubs but in the past few years, the Midwest cities have brought in millions for startups.