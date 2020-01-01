Rudina Seseri

Rudina Seseri

Contributor

More From Rudina Seseri

7 Tips for Early Stage Fundraising From a Venture Capitalist
Entrepreneurs

7 Tips for Early Stage Fundraising From a Venture Capitalist

Pitching investors is a nuanced process.
4 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.