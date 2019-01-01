As expected, the Finance Minister and Treasury have proposed some tough measures to address South Africa's tax collection shortfall, growing budget deficit, and new spending priorities in the 2018 Budget Speech. Sage software can ensure your business remains compliant through these upcoming changes.
Human resources departments across the country cite compliance as one of the top challenges they face. As an SME owner, it's up to you to ensure that your company's personnel business practices adhere to the current laws.