Signing out of account, Standby...
Sally French
Latest
What to Expect If You Get COVID While Traveling Abroad
Middle school science teacher Stefanie Guggenheim was set to fly home to Illinois from a weeklong family vacation through Spain — a last hurrah before the school year would start.…
The Surprising No. 1 Travel Concern That Emerged This Summer
That’s according to a report by TripIt from Concur, a travel organizing app, that surveyed more than 1,500 of its U.S. users in July 2021 about their upcoming travel plans....
This Growing 2022 Vacation Trend Could Make You Fitter
When lockdowns started in March 2020, Steve Schneiter lost all his revenue. Schneiter is the owner of Denver Microbrew Tour, a company that gives guided brewery tours. Considering both travel…
Need a Passport for a Trip? Give Yourself a Big Time Cushion
If you’re a procrastinator and your passport is set to expire, hopefully you don’t have an international trip planned within the next four months (at...
Ask A Travel Nerd: Is it Cheaper to Book Hotels Last-Minute?
In an era where mask requirements flip back and forth, rules are relaxed and then restricted, and COVID-19 cases increase after they just decreased, y...
How Twitter Became the Unlikely Hero in a Rental Car Fiasco
You’ve seen a friend angry-tweeting at an airline because a hurricane caused a flight delay, a futile attempt. But one Avis customer turned to Twitter...
Ask a Travel Nerd: Is It Time to Book Holiday Travel Yet?
This was supposed to be the “summer of freedom,” as “fully vaccinated people would be shedding their masks and greeting one another with a smile,” acc...
You Don’t Have to Fly First Class to Enjoy Travel Rewards
The internet can make it seem like collecting points and miles — done primarily through a travel rewards credit card — is only for the most impressive...
5 Ways to Prepare and Pack for COVID-Era Travel
A lot has changed in the travel world since the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Should you bring your vaccine card? Do you need additional travel insurance...
Why a Car Rental Change Was Almost a $1,700 Mistake
If you decide to extend your next trip by a couple of days — or even a couple of hours — and that trip involves a rental car, be careful.…
Your Vacations Could Cost More Until Business Travel Returns
As travel returns, you might start feeling some airfare sticker shock. It’s not necessarily because more people are vacationing again, though they cer...
Should You Pack Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card for Your Next Trip?
The case against packing your COVID-19 vaccination card It’s impossible to say for sure whether you’ll need proof of vaccination while traveling domes...
The Newest Las Vegas Hotels You Need to Know About in 2021
The Fountains of Bellagio still erupt with choreographed blasts of water. The Taco Bell Cantina still serves one of the best meal deals (and wedding v...
7 Changes to Make When Planning COVID-era Travel
A lot has changed in the travel world since the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Even if it seems like your life is going back to normal — you’re back in…
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
-
Gaby Abrams
Success Coach for Entrepreneurs
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Ross Jenkins
Founder & CEO of DigitalME
-
Sarah Smith
Founder of The Dyrt
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital