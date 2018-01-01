Guest Writer

Author, speaker, trainer, mentor

For more than 20 years, Sam Harrop has been either building successful business ventures of his own or helping his clients to do the same. In that time, he has used a wide range of strategies to make sure that his clients and their hard working team members are able to develop the knowledge and skills they require to be successful. Harrop, in order to share these strategies in ways that suit the diverse needs of his clients, has authored books, is an engaging professional speaker and is an accomplished trainer and supportive mentor.