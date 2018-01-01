Sarah Whitten

Whole Foods
Whole Foods Just Got Slammed for Its 'World's Healthiest' Claim
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected the company's attempt to update its advertising slogan to 'World's Healthiest Grocery Store.'
Legal Issues
STD-Testing Company Removes Sesame Street Advertisements Following Lawsuit Threat
'We sincerely apologize if we offended anyone or if any images were use inappropriately,' said Brandon Greenberg, CEO of Mately, in a statement.
Fast Food
Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow
The Midnight Moonshine Burger will be available for a limited time in more than 3,360 locations.
Fast Food
Burger King Rivals Spark Hot Dog War on Twitter
Competitors have all come forward with special hot-dog deals and social-media mud-slinging efforts in the last week.
Tesla
Get a Tesla Model S for Only $499
Did we mention it's a children's toy made by Radio Flyer?
Valentine's Day
What the Average American Spends on Valentine's Day
From roses and jewelry to dinner and champagne, Feb. 14 can be a costly affair.
Comebacks
Circuit City Is Coming Back From the Dead
Once the top big-box technology retailer, Circuit City filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
Millennials
The Top Financial Issues for Millennials
Facebook analyzed audience insights, conversation analysis and survey data, and discovered the millennial mindset toward money isn't quite as impulsive as you might think.
Chipotle
Chipotle to Close All Stores for One Day in February
The company's sales plunged 30 percent in December, following at least six outbreaks tied to Chipotle in the last year, including norovirus, E. coli and salmonella.
Health
Vice President Biden to Steer New Efforts to Cure Cancer
The VP's plan is to boost funding for cancer research and 'break down the silos' so that researchers can better collaborate.
Playboy
Playboy's Last Nude Model Will Be Pamela Anderson
After more than 60 years of publishing nude photos of women, the magazine is changing tactics.
Lyft
Great Scott! Lyft Offers Free DeLorean Rides in NYC
In honor of Back to the Future, the company is allowing people to travel in 'McFly Mode.'
Legal
How Copyrights Become Public Domain
Copyright law isn't the easiest subject in the world. Here, we break down some of the basics.