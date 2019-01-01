Sean Claessen

Guest Writer
Executive Vice President at Bond Brand Loyalty

About Sean Claessen

Sean joined BBL in 2008 and currently leads its creative and strategy teams. He has extensive experience in youth marketing, heavy digital innovation, and developing experiential campaigns for brands such as The Home Depot, BlackBerry, Ford, Solo Mobile, Mattel, Puma, and several not-for-profits.

