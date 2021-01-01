Sean Miller

President of PointCentral

Sean Miller is president of PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com and leader in enterprise property automation solutions for long- and short-term managers of single-family and multifamily rental properties. He has 10 years of professional experience with B2B and B2C home automation technology.

Real Estate

How to Get the Most Out of Your Rental Property Investments

Investing in real estate can be a smart move -- but like any investment, making the most of your money and time is key.

