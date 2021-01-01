Sean Miller
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President of PointCentral
Sean Miller is president of PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com and leader in enterprise property automation solutions for long- and short-term managers of single-family and multifamily rental properties. He has 10 years of professional experience with B2B and B2C home automation technology.
Follow Sean Miller on Social
Latest
How to Get the Most Out of Your Rental Property Investments
Investing in real estate can be a smart move -- but like any investment, making the most of your money and time is key.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Sharon Harris
CMO of Jellyfish
-
Jen Sugermeyer
Founder/Life Coach/Author/Keynote Speaker
-
Erica McMillan
Serial Entrepreneur, Branding Strategist, Artist
-
Kevin Wessels
Founder of RevSherpas
-
Ramon Ray
Founder, SmartHustle.com
-
David Wagoner
Co-Founder and CMO of P3 Media
-
Mario Ciabarra
Founder & CEO of Quantum Metric