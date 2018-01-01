Shawn Pfunder

Shawn Pfunder

Guest Writer
Senior Communications Director at GoDaddy
Shawn Pfunder has been working with freelancers, entrepreneurs and artists for more than 20 years. He’s consulted for companies large and small on storytelling, social media and web marketing strategies.

More From Shawn Pfunder

This Is Why Entrepreneurs Succeed After the Pitch Show Ends
Success Strategies

This Is Why Entrepreneurs Succeed After the Pitch Show Ends

The contestants on ABC's "Funderdome" aren't overnight success stories.
4 min read
A Fitness Pom-Pom, a Custom Bow-Tie and a Waterproof Shirt: How 3 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Unusual Products Into Successful Businesses
Starting a Business

A Fitness Pom-Pom, a Custom Bow-Tie and a Waterproof Shirt: How 3 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Unusual Products Into Successful Businesses

The inventors wowed the audience on ABC's 'Funderdome.'
6 min read
3 Lessons From Backstage at ABC's 'Funderdome,' a Pitch Competition Where the Audience Chooses the Winner
Lessons

3 Lessons From Backstage at ABC's 'Funderdome,' a Pitch Competition Where the Audience Chooses the Winner

Invest, fail and get scrappy, says Soarigami inventor Grace Chang.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.