Sheree R. Curry

Where the Heart Is
Can you help employees become homeowners?
Technology
Power Up Your eBay Profits
Know how to use eBay's tools and services to get the most out of your business on eBay.
Entrepreneurs
House Always Wins?
What a housing bubble could mean for your business
Starting a Business
Simple Steps for Starting an eBay Biz
New to the world of eBay? Never fear. Guide your business toward success with these simple startup tips.
A Shore Thing?
Many startups are sending jobs overseas. But does offshoring help or hurt business?
