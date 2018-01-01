Shona Ghosh

Discrimination
Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men
Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
Uber
Uber Won Its License Back in London
But, Uber isn't out of the woods: The license lasts only 15 months, and Uber has to meet conditions from London's regulator.
Copyrights
European Copyright Bill Might Kill the Meme and Change the Internet
Everyone is panicking about the 'dreadful' new law.
Tech Startups
Payment Card Startup Plastc Took $12.7 Million From Investors and Customers ... and Then Just Disappeared
Plastc promised its card device could store information from up to 20 other payment cards, saving customers the bother of carrying wallets filled with different cards.
Artificial Intelligence
Kristen Stewart Co-Wrote an Academic Paper About Artificial Intelligence
The paper outlines the use of neural style transfer in Stewart's directorial debut, 'Come Swim,' which is about to premiere at Sundance Film Festival.