Shona Ghosh

Senior Reporter

More From Shona Ghosh

Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men
Discrimination

Facebook Reportedly Allowed Uber to Run Job Ads Targeted Exclusively at Men

Facebook faces discrimination lawsuits for allegedly allowing employers to target job ads at a single gender.
3 min read
Uber Won Its License Back in London
Uber

Uber Won Its License Back in London

But, Uber isn't out of the woods: The license lasts only 15 months, and Uber has to meet conditions from London's regulator.
4 min read
European Copyright Bill Might Kill the Meme and Change the Internet
Copyrights

European Copyright Bill Might Kill the Meme and Change the Internet

Everyone is panicking about the 'dreadful' new law.
5 min read
Payment Card Startup Plastc Took $12.7 Million From Investors and Customers ... and Then Just Disappeared
Tech Startups

Payment Card Startup Plastc Took $12.7 Million From Investors and Customers ... and Then Just Disappeared

Plastc promised its card device could store information from up to 20 other payment cards, saving customers the bother of carrying wallets filled with different cards.
5 min read
Kristen Stewart Co-Wrote an Academic Paper About Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Kristen Stewart Co-Wrote an Academic Paper About Artificial Intelligence

The paper outlines the use of neural style transfer in Stewart's directorial debut, 'Come Swim,' which is about to premiere at Sundance Film Festival.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.