Skot Carruth

Skot Carruth

Guest Writer
CEO and co-founder of Philosophie

Skot Carruth is the CEO and co-founder of Philosophie, a digital innovation firm with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City. It helps large organizations validate and develop their promising ideas through agile design, rapid prototyping and software craftsmanship.

More From Skot Carruth

Why Lisn Lost: It Got the Design Right, But It Didn't Get the Right Design.
Design

Why Lisn Lost: It Got the Design Right, But It Didn't Get the Right Design.

Most startups are merely solutions in search of problems. You might think you know what your users want, and you might even get the design right by building something beautiful. Unless you start with the right design, however, your startup is as good as scrap.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.