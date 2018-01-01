Sohin Shah

Co-founder and COO at iFunding

Sohin Shah is an entrepreneur, angel investor and startup mentor. In 2012, he successfully crowdfunded Valuation App with 57 backers and went on to start one of the leading real-estate crowdfunding platforms in the world. He is passionate about startups and loves discussing new ideas.

It's Every Entrepreneur's Responsibility to Invest in Other Startups
Crowdfunding

It's Every Entrepreneur's Responsibility to Invest in Other Startups

Four reasons why crowdfunding others' projects helps you too.
4 min read
How Disruptive Startups Spread the Wealth by Encouraging Derivative Businesses
Business Growth

How Disruptive Startups Spread the Wealth by Encouraging Derivative Businesses

Genuinely revolutionary companies create opportunities for yet more startups. The shrewdest disruptors embrace the process to create a bigger market for everyone.
4 min read
