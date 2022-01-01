Spandan Khandelwal

Latest

Stocks

3 Airline Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 60%

Although an increase in jet fuel prices due to the Ukraine-Russia war has become a massive challenge for the recovering airline industry, rising travel demand globally should help many carriers...

Continue Reading
Stocks

3 Electric Vehicle Battery Stocks with Upside of 45% to 65%, According to Wall Street

With rising worries about climate change and increasing government support, the electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to grow substantially. This should in turn propel the EV battery industry’s growth....

Continue Reading
Stocks

3 Software Stocks Under $5 That Will Rally More Than 85% in 2022, According to Wall Street

The rapid adoption of software solutions to automate operations and for remote working is driving the software industry’s growth. In addition, technological advancements in the software field could help the...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like