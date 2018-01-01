Stephanie Orma

Based in San Francisco, former designer Stephanie Orma is a copywriter and a writer for Communication Arts, Travel + Leisure, CNN and others.

More From Stephanie Orma

New Year's Resolutions for Entrepreneurs
Humor

New Year's Resolutions for Entrepreneurs

How to better yourself and your business in 2015.
1 min read
Too Bad We Can't Store Calories in the Cloud
Humor

Too Bad We Can't Store Calories in the Cloud

We came up with three hypothetical inventions that would make Thanksgiving more enjoyable.
1 min read
A 'Blah' Office Can Have Serious Repercussions. Is It Time for a Redesign?
Marketing

A 'Blah' Office Can Have Serious Repercussions. Is It Time for a Redesign?

The best office designs reflect company spirit.
4 min read
How to Create a Fun and Functional Website User Experience
Technology

How to Create a Fun and Functional Website User Experience

Refinery29 had become cluttered and difficult to navigate. Enter Wolff Olins, the global brand consultancy that redesigned the site to create a clean but playful user experience.
3 min read
The Genius Behind the Whitney Museum's New Logo
Growth Strategies

The Genius Behind the Whitney Museum's New Logo

The American Art museum gets a wow-worthy new responsive-design logo. Here's how it works.
2 min read
The Delicate Balance of Good Website Design
Technology

The Delicate Balance of Good Website Design

Green Hat Gin blends old aesthetics with new technology for a stirring online experience.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.