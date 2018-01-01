Stephanie Orma

Humor
New Year's Resolutions for Entrepreneurs
How to better yourself and your business in 2015.
Humor
Too Bad We Can't Store Calories in the Cloud
We came up with three hypothetical inventions that would make Thanksgiving more enjoyable.
Marketing
A 'Blah' Office Can Have Serious Repercussions. Is It Time for a Redesign?
The best office designs reflect company spirit.
Technology
How to Create a Fun and Functional Website User Experience
Refinery29 had become cluttered and difficult to navigate. Enter Wolff Olins, the global brand consultancy that redesigned the site to create a clean but playful user experience.
Growth Strategies
The Genius Behind the Whitney Museum's New Logo
The American Art museum gets a wow-worthy new responsive-design logo. Here's how it works.
Technology
The Delicate Balance of Good Website Design
Green Hat Gin blends old aesthetics with new technology for a stirring online experience.