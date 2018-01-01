Stephen Upstone

Stephen Upstone

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO, LoopMe
Stephen Upstone co-founded LoopMe in 2012, with the aim of using AI and mobile data to close the client feedback loop and transform brand advertising. He has over 15 years' experience in artificial intelligence and mobile advertising, having held senior positions at Touch Clarity and Velti. Upstone is currently chairman mmeritus of the Mobile Marketing Assocation and was named one of the Drum's top 50 influencers in mobile advertising.

More From Stephen Upstone

There's a Lot More to AI Than Just Chatbots
Artificial Intelligence

There's a Lot More to AI Than Just Chatbots

AI systems elevate the human thought process, eliminating our biases -- conscious and unconscious -- and following the path that the data shows.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.