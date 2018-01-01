Steve Blank and Bob Dorf

Steve Blank is a professor of entrepreneurship and former serial entrepreneur. His latest book is The Startup Owner's Manual.

Bob Dorf is a serial entrepreneur, customer-development consultant and co-author of The Startup Owner's Manual.

More From Steve Blank and Bob Dorf

Simple Sales Tips for Growing Your Customer Base
Starting a Business

Simple Sales Tips for Growing Your Customer Base

In this book excerpt, Steve Blank and Bob Dorf outline lean methods to get customers to spend more, and to send referrals your way.
4 min read
How a Lean Startup Can Keep Customers
Marketing

How a Lean Startup Can Keep Customers

You have customers for your new mobile app or retail website. Here's how to fight churn.
5 min read
Startup Owner's Manual: How to 'Get' Customers
Starting a Business

Startup Owner's Manual: How to 'Get' Customers

Now that you've launched a mobile app or retail website, it's time to 'pull' customers toward you. Here's how.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.