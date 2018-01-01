Steve Little

Steve Little

Guest Writer
CEO and Managing Partner of Zero Limits Ventures
Steve Little is the CEO and managing partner of Zero Limits Ventures, a M&A advisory, investment banking and consulting firm. Little has led six successful startups to private acquisitions averaging $100 million each

More From Steve Little

Don't Sink Before You Can Swim: Crucial Steps for Startups to Stay in the Black
Starting a Business

Don't Sink Before You Can Swim: Crucial Steps for Startups to Stay in the Black

Entrepreneurs must rely on fact-based decision-making to ensure their companies have the best chances of succeeding in competitive markets.
5 min read
Seeking Acquisition? What You Can Learn From Time Warner's Sale to AT&T
Buying a Business

Seeking Acquisition? What You Can Learn From Time Warner's Sale to AT&T

Remember: Value is in the eyes of the buyer. Make sure you pay attention.
6 min read
What to Do When You're Why Your Company's Growth Stalled
Growth Strategies

What to Do When You're Why Your Company's Growth Stalled

Just as you'd do after a bad relationship, when your company's growth reaches a plateau, take a look in the mirror and say, "Maybe it's me."
6 min read
Selling Your Greatest Idea? Don't Worry -- You'll Have More
Selling a Business

Selling Your Greatest Idea? Don't Worry -- You'll Have More

Wondering who you'll be and what you'll do after a sale is natural. Just resist the urge to run to the next deal.
6 min read
3 Ways to Get Big Spenders to Acquire Your Startup
Acquisitions

3 Ways to Get Big Spenders to Acquire Your Startup

To get the exit your startup deserves, expand your definition of your ideal buyer and understand what makes you the perfect catch, so you'll know where to invest your time, money and attention.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.