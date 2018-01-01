Steve Little

Starting a Business
Don't Sink Before You Can Swim: Crucial Steps for Startups to Stay in the Black
Entrepreneurs must rely on fact-based decision-making to ensure their companies have the best chances of succeeding in competitive markets.
Buying a Business
Seeking Acquisition? What You Can Learn From Time Warner's Sale to AT&T
Remember: Value is in the eyes of the buyer. Make sure you pay attention.
Growth Strategies
What to Do When You're Why Your Company's Growth Stalled
Just as you'd do after a bad relationship, when your company's growth reaches a plateau, take a look in the mirror and say, "Maybe it's me."
Selling a Business
Selling Your Greatest Idea? Don't Worry -- You'll Have More
Wondering who you'll be and what you'll do after a sale is natural. Just resist the urge to run to the next deal.
Acquisitions
3 Ways to Get Big Spenders to Acquire Your Startup
To get the exit your startup deserves, expand your definition of your ideal buyer and understand what makes you the perfect catch, so you'll know where to invest your time, money and attention.