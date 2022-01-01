Steve Severaid

Steve Severaid

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President of The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International

Steve Severaid is President of The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International. For more than 30 years, he has advocated for the post-disaster financial recovery of individuals, businesses, and communities, removing the burden of handling their insurance claim so they can focus on restoring their lives.

Growing a Business

3 Steps to Prepare Your Business for Wildfire Season

Severe wildfire season has become the new normal in the Western United States. Learn three critical steps you can take this week to prepare your business to survive a wildfire or other natural disaster.

