Signing out of account, Standby...
Steve Severaid
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President of The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International
Steve Severaid is President of The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International. For more than 30 years, he has advocated for the post-disaster financial recovery of individuals, businesses, and communities, removing the burden of handling their insurance claim so they can focus on restoring their lives.
Follow Steve Severaid on Social
Latest
3 Steps to Prepare Your Business for Wildfire Season
Severe wildfire season has become the new normal in the Western United States. Learn three critical steps you can take this week to prepare your business to survive a wildfire or other natural disaster.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jackie Sunga
Conversion Copywriter and Brand Voice Consultant
-
Randy Garn
Investor / Entrepreneur
-
Matt Cimaglia
Co-Founder and CEO of Third Summit
-
Amanda Breen
Features Writer
-
Dave Conway
Founder, Sales and Mindset Mentor at Conway Consulting
-
John Boitnott
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor
-
Brandon Spear
CEO of TreviPay
-
James Khuri
Chief Executive Officer at FJ Holdings LLC