Sweta Killa

Beaten-Down Tech ETFs to Buy This Holiday Season

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), U.S. technology spending during the 2021 holiday season (October-December) is expected to reach a $142.5 billion, up 0.5% from last year.

5 ETF Deals You Can't Miss on Black Friday

About 30.6 million plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day, 108 million on Black Friday, 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday, 31.2 million on Sunday and 62.8 million on Cyber Monday.

Dollar ETF (UUP) Hits New 52-Week High

This dollar ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

Dividend ETF (VIG) Hits New 52-Week High

This dividend ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

Equity ETFs Sizzle Last Week Amid Inflation Fears

Broad equity ETFs continued their hot streak, pulling in the highest capital inflow last week despite the inflation concerns.

Gold Regains Sheen: 5 ETFs to Tap

The solid trend is likely to continue at least for some months, given that inflationary pressure will continue to drive gold prices higher.

4 ETFs to Benefit From Strengthening Dollar

A strong dollar will propel the stock market higher as it attracts foreign money from investors seeking dollar-denominated returns instead of their home currencies.

TIPS ETFs to Track as Inflation Soars the Most in 3 Decades

Consumer prices increase at the fastest pace in more than 30 years. Amid the inflationary backdrop, investing in TIPS ETFs, which offer shelter against rising inflation, would be prudent.

5 Top-Ranked Dividend Growth Stocks for Your Portfolio

Robert Half (RHI), Deere (DE), HP (HPQ), Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Goldman (GS) are excellent picks for investors looking for dividend growth in their portfolio.

Large-Cap ETF (FEX) Hits New 52-Week High

This large-cap ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

Financials ETF (IYF) Hits New 52-Week High

This financials ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

Energy ETF (XLE) Hits New 52-Week High

This energy ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

4 Defensive Sector ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio

A myriad of concerns has made investors jittery, resulting in a flight to defensive sectors like utilities, real estate, healthcare and consumer staples.

6 Top-Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs of Q3

China???s stocks saw one of the heaviest drops ever, energy prices skyrocketed, inflation spiked and the central banks signaled tightening of policies.

6 S&P 500 ETF Stocks With Double-Digit September Returns

Though most stocks in the fund's portfolio also plunged last month, we have highlighted six stocks from different sectors that are in deep green.

