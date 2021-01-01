Tina Orem

Latest

Finance

6 Benefits That Could Help Small Businesses Keep Employees

Remote work and a difficult labor environment are making benefits that have gained traction during the pandemic more popular than ever, according to recent data, and that shift could make…

Finance

7 Ways to Make More Confident COVID-Era Business Decisions

Running a business is inherently stressful. But labor shortages, vaccine protocols and shifts to remote work may be taking that stress to new heights — especially for small-business owners managing…

Finance

4 Traits That Have Helped Small Businesses Survive the Pandemic

About half of Americans have deliberately shopped more at small and locally owned businesses during the pandemic, and many have rallied especially har...

Finance

4 New Rules for Entrepreneurs in 2021

The last 18 months can understandably make it seem like now is a terrible time to start a business. But for some entrepreneurs, the steps for starting...

Finance

3 Ways to Thrive With Teenage Workers in a Tight Job Market

Lingering labor shortages may encourage small businesses to hire more teenagers or try to keep them on the payroll after summer ends — moves that can...

