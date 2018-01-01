Todd Pedersen

Entrepreneurs
3 Lessons Off-Road Racing Taught Me About My Business
Attrition is high, but the best entrepreneurs, the ones that will make it, are hard-charging over the long haul.
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Why Entrepreneurs Should Welcome the Word 'No'
Think of rejection not as the end of your road but as fuel for your fire.
Leadership
How Going 'Undercover' Made Me a Better Boss
The CEO of a smart tech company was reminded of some valuable lessons after starring in an episode of the CBS show.
Diversification
How to Diversify Your Company and Tackle New Industries
Offering related services can bring your firm new customers and added revenue. Here are four tips for making it all happen.