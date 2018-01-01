Todd Wolfenbarger

Guest Writer
President and Partner of The Summit Group
Todd Wolfenbarger has more than 25 years of senior marketing experience with Fortune 50 companies in various industries and with his own marketing consultancy. He currently serves as president and partner of The Summit Group, an award-winning marketing communications firm at West Temple in Salt Lake City that specializes in the healthcare, franchise marketing and consumer retail sectors.

Why Leaders Should View Themselves as Servants
Giving

Show your employees you really care about each and every one of them. Success will follow.
5 min read
4 Ways Leaders Can Get More by Giving More
Leadership Qualities

Helping others achieve their goals is one of the best ways to ensure your own success. Start by saying 'yes' and 'thank you' more often.
5 min read
Effective Leadership Is Not About Running for Class President
Entrepreneurship

Opting for respect over esteem is not easy medicine, but it's necessary. Follow the leadership principles of an iconic CEO.
4 min read
3 Signs You Need to Pivot
Pivots

Here are three surefire ways to recognize when you need to alter your course and determine how to make a successful change.
4 min read
