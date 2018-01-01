Todd Wolfenbarger

Giving
Why Leaders Should View Themselves as Servants
Show your employees you really care about each and every one of them. Success will follow.
Leadership Qualities
4 Ways Leaders Can Get More by Giving More
Helping others achieve their goals is one of the best ways to ensure your own success. Start by saying 'yes' and 'thank you' more often.
Entrepreneurship
Effective Leadership Is Not About Running for Class President
Opting for respect over esteem is not easy medicine, but it's necessary. Follow the leadership principles of an iconic CEO.
Pivots
3 Signs You Need to Pivot
Here are three surefire ways to recognize when you need to alter your course and determine how to make a successful change.