Tony Messer

Tony Messer

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Pickaweb

Tony Messer is the co-founder and CEO of UK web hosting company Pickaweb. Having worked with thousands of small businesses, ecommerce retailers and startups, Tony knows what it takes to grow an online business. He is the author of two books on online marketing.

More From Tony Messer

Boost Your Rankings With the Ultimate Local SEO Cheat Sheet (Infographic)
Local Search

Boost Your Rankings With the Ultimate Local SEO Cheat Sheet (Infographic)

Local SEO isn't a game of chance. It's a step-by-step, predictable process that anyone can master -- including you.
9 min read
A Step-by-Step Guide to Migrate Your Site to HTTPS
Online Security

A Step-by-Step Guide to Migrate Your Site to HTTPS

Switching out of HTTP is a smart security move as well as a stated Google-ranking factor.
8 min read
3 Simple Steps to Automate Your Content Marketing
Content Marketing

3 Simple Steps to Automate Your Content Marketing

Creating content marketing eats up your time. Here's how to use automation to get better, quicker results.
5 min read
3 Strategies for Maximizing Your Potential on LinkedIn
Linkedin

3 Strategies for Maximizing Your Potential on LinkedIn

Become an authority, identify partnerships and generate leads.
9 min read
4 Steps to Creating Great Blog Posts When You're Pressed for Time
Blogging Tips

4 Steps to Creating Great Blog Posts When You're Pressed for Time

Having a plan for your business blog allows you to create great content in less time.
6 min read
11 Strong Signs That You've Mastered LinkedIn
Linkedin

11 Strong Signs That You've Mastered LinkedIn

LinkedIn is powerful. If you're selling to businesses, it's the place to be.
6 min read
HTTP vs. HTTPS: What's the Difference and Why Should You Care?
Online Security

HTTP vs. HTTPS: What's the Difference and Why Should You Care?

The difference is that encrypted HTTPS is the basic price of security these days.
8 min read
9 Things About Content Marketing You Can't Get Wrong and Succeed
Content Marketing

9 Things About Content Marketing You Can't Get Wrong and Succeed

Content marketing is a powerful way to grow your business - as long as you understand the fundamentals.
8 min read
5 Questions to Determine If You've Outgrown Your Web Hosting
Technology

5 Questions to Determine If You've Outgrown Your Web Hosting

Web Hosting isn't just a commodity. Find out if your web hosting is helping your business or holding it back.
8 min read
The 4 Biggest Factors Determining Your B2B Site Ranking
B2B

The 4 Biggest Factors Determining Your B2B Site Ranking

Angling for better site ranking can feel like being lost in the wilderness, until you recognize the right landmarks.
11 min read
The 7 Deadly Sins of Business Blogging
Business Blogging

The 7 Deadly Sins of Business Blogging

How do you create a successful Business Blog? The answer is to use a proven formula.
8 min read
4 Simple Steps That Transform How You Approach Content Marketing
Content Marketing

4 Simple Steps That Transform How You Approach Content Marketing

Creating great content is only the beginning. Focus on outreach and marketing tactics to really boost your business.
8 min read
5 Signs That Your Competitors Are Lazy
Competition

5 Signs That Your Competitors Are Lazy

Examine your competition and use these strategies to get ahead of them online.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.