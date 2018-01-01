Productivity
More Coffee? Working 52 Minutes? Why You Should Ignore Most of Those Productivity Studies
Don't be too quick to assume that what these studies preach is an absolute and measurable truth.
Focus
Tools and Strategies for Effortlessly Improving Your Focus
Ever hear of Brain.fm, which uses algorithm-generated music to set a deeply focused mood? We hadn't, either.
Marketing Strategies
9 Low-Budget Marketing Strategies Every Startup Can Afford
Many cash-strapped startups abandon the "superfluous" investment of marketing. Big mistake, because marketing can actually provide that cash.
Snapchat
'Snap' to It: 5 Tips to Improve Your Snapchat Marketing
Don't be fooled by its often silly exterior -- when it comes to marketing, Snapchat is the real deal.
Business Travel
3 Ways to Bootstrap Your Startup's Business Travel Budget
While your startup's future may depend on business travel, that future also depends on an ability to stay within a budget.
Business Travel
Make Wellness Travel a Staple in Company Trips for Happy, Productive Employees
Healthy cuisine? A massage after a day of meetings? Allergen-free bedding? What can you do to reduce your employees' travel stress?
Paid Time Off
How to Build an Unlimited Vacation Policy That Fits Your Team
Unlimited PTO policies often seem risky -- but not for the reason you think.
Acquisitions
How to Deal When a Tech Giant Tries to Take Over Your Sandbox
In this age of looming tech giants and super brands, your young-gun startup may seem an appealing morsel. Here's how to resist the giants and still keep your investors happy.
Brexit
Keep Calm and Carry On: What Brexit Means for Doing Business Across the Pond
The mood in Britain? Uncertainty. But airlines are competitive, the dollar is strong and there are still plenty of reasons to head to the mother country.