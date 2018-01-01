Tony Tie

Tony Tie

Guest Writer
Senior Marketer, Expedia
Tony Tie is a “numbers-obsessed” marketer, life hacker and public speaker who has helped various Fortune 500 companies grow their online presence. He is also a marketing and entrepreneurship lecturer at various universities.

More Coffee? Working 52 Minutes? Why You Should Ignore Most of Those Productivity Studies
Productivity

Don't be too quick to assume that what these studies preach is an absolute and measurable truth.
4 min read
Tools and Strategies for Effortlessly Improving Your Focus
Focus

Ever hear of Brain.fm, which uses algorithm-generated music to set a deeply focused mood? We hadn't, either.
8 min read
9 Low-Budget Marketing Strategies Every Startup Can Afford
Marketing Strategies

Many cash-strapped startups abandon the "superfluous" investment of marketing. Big mistake, because marketing can actually provide that cash.
7 min read
'Snap' to It: 5 Tips to Improve Your Snapchat Marketing
Snapchat

Don't be fooled by its often silly exterior -- when it comes to marketing, Snapchat is the real deal.
6 min read
3 Ways to Bootstrap Your Startup's Business Travel Budget
Business Travel

While your startup's future may depend on business travel, that future also depends on an ability to stay within a budget.
6 min read
Make Wellness Travel a Staple in Company Trips for Happy, Productive Employees
Business Travel

Healthy cuisine? A massage after a day of meetings? Allergen-free bedding? What can you do to reduce your employees' travel stress?
5 min read
How to Build an Unlimited Vacation Policy That Fits Your Team
Paid Time Off

Unlimited PTO policies often seem risky -- but not for the reason you think.
6 min read
How to Deal When a Tech Giant Tries to Take Over Your Sandbox
Acquisitions

In this age of looming tech giants and super brands, your young-gun startup may seem an appealing morsel. Here's how to resist the giants and still keep your investors happy.
5 min read
Keep Calm and Carry On: What Brexit Means for Doing Business Across the Pond
Brexit

The mood in Britain? Uncertainty. But airlines are competitive, the dollar is strong and there are still plenty of reasons to head to the mother country.
5 min read
