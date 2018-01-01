Valentina Zarya

Valentina Zarya is an associate editor at Fortune Magazine.

More From Valentina Zarya

How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck
How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck

Going makeup-free could cost you.
How These Mormon Women Became Some of the Best Cybersecurity Hackers in the U.S.
How These Mormon Women Became Some of the Best Cybersecurity Hackers in the U.S.

The Brigham Young University team took second place in its first year competing at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship.
Adele Latest Celeb to Be Hacked, With Private Photos Online
Adele Latest Celeb to Be Hacked, With Private Photos Online

A fan alerted the singer's management team after personal photos were posted in a closed Facebook group.
Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed
Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed

Marc Benioff has fought for gay rights before, and he's been supportive of equal pay for men and women.
New Proof That More Female Bosses Equals Higher Profits
New Proof That More Female Bosses Equals Higher Profits

A study by EY found that companies with at least 30 percent female leaders had net profit margins that were higher than companies with no women in the top ranks.
Female Entrepreneurs Take the Spotlight at White House's First Demo Day
Female Entrepreneurs Take the Spotlight at White House's First Demo Day

Facebook, Airbnb and Microsoft announced new plans to hire more women and minorities. More than 90 startups were represented at the event.
Can the Apple Watch Succeed by Wooing Female Buyers?
Can the Apple Watch Succeed by Wooing Female Buyers?

With the lack of Watch sales data suggesting sluggish demand, Apple is stepping up its marketing to a key demo.
