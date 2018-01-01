Venkat Eswaran is the senior vice president of global services at Nair & Co, a company that counsels businesses on international expansion. In his role, Eswaran heads the global operations of the firm and oversees the delivery of all client services. He is an expert on India-inward investment and acts for a variety of private equity and VC firms, in addition to multi-national companies of varying size. Venkat is a qualified Indian chartered accountant and tax expert.