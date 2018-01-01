Zack Stern

More From Zack Stern

Process Credit Cards Anywhere: 5 Smartphone Tools
Technology

Process Credit Cards Anywhere: 5 Smartphone Tools

Mobile-payment hardware lets your business accept credit cards through an iPhone, an Android handset or another smartphone.
10 min read
Business-Ready Skype Tools Slash VOIP Costs
Technology

Business-Ready Skype Tools Slash VOIP Costs

VOIP (voice over IP) calls cost less than traditional phone systems, while adding additional features.
2 min read
5 Cool Hacks for Your Entertainment Gadgets
Technology

5 Cool Hacks for Your Entertainment Gadgets

Add external storage to your TiVo, beef up your Xbox 360, rip DVDs to your media player, play your iTunes purchases on any device, and use your standard cable remote to skip commercials.
10 min read
Give Your Chats a Personal Touch With Free Videoconferencing
Technology

Give Your Chats a Personal Touch With Free Videoconferencing

Chat is cheap. Videoconferencing, on the other hand, gives your online conversations a more personal feeling.
13 min read
Create Idiot-Proof Backups With Windows' Built-In Tools
Technology

Create Idiot-Proof Backups With Windows' Built-In Tools

9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.