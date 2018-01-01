Zubin Mowlavi

Customer Engagement
5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand
Watch the World Cup for clues as to how you can drive direct-to-consumer growth.
Apps
Why Your Brand Really Needs an App (Really)
In the fast-paced, cut-throat world of online branding, an app can set you apart. Here's how.
A/B Testing
The Simplest Way to Improve Your Call to Action Using A/B Testing
Which version of your web page or app converts better? Here are several ways to tell.
Email Marketing
3 Ways to Strengthen Your Email Marketing Impact
Define and identify your targeted customer base for an email marketing campaign.
Focus
The Importance of Saying 'No' to Distractions Masquerading as Opportunities
Sometimes what looks like the next big thing is just blocking you from what will take your company to the next level.
Content Marketing
5 Mistakes You're Making When Producing Digital Content
While brands are hearing how important it is to create meaningful content, they are just going about it the wrong way.
Human Resources
Make Genuine Connections at Work, and Success Will Follow
Here are five ways to better connect with your team members.