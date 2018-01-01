Zubin Mowlavi

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Musician, Investor
Zubin Mowlavi is an entrepreneur, musician and innovator. He is the founder of Lucid Fusion, a full-service digital agency, co-founder of LFPR, a full-service public relations firm, co-founder of myStorey, a social commerce startup, and Departure, an electronic dance band. 

5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand
Customer Engagement

Watch the World Cup for clues as to how you can drive direct-to-consumer growth.
7 min read
Why Your Brand Really Needs an App (Really)
Apps

In the fast-paced, cut-throat world of online branding, an app can set you apart. Here's how.
10 min read
The Simplest Way to Improve Your Call to Action Using A/B Testing
A/B Testing

Which version of your web page or app converts better? Here are several ways to tell.
6 min read
3 Ways to Strengthen Your Email Marketing Impact
Email Marketing

Define and identify your targeted customer base for an email marketing campaign.
10 min read
The Importance of Saying 'No' to Distractions Masquerading as Opportunities
Focus

Sometimes what looks like the next big thing is just blocking you from what will take your company to the next level.
4 min read
5 Mistakes You're Making When Producing Digital Content
Content Marketing

While brands are hearing how important it is to create meaningful content, they are just going about it the wrong way.
5 min read
Make Genuine Connections at Work, and Success Will Follow
Human Resources

Here are five ways to better connect with your team members.
5 min read
