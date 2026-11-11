The Next Digital Gold Mine Isn’t Content. It’s Paid Participation.

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A virtual gift flashes across a livestream. A creator reacts, the audience joins in, and seconds later the animation is gone. Nothing physical changes hands. Yet the purchase has changed the experience for everyone watching.

The interesting business question is not why someone would pay for something intangible. We already pay for concerts, games and experiences that end. It is what happens when a purchase becomes part of the experience itself, and when customers can influence what others see in real time. That shift creates a business model worth examining: monetizing participation, not just access.

From paying to watch to paying to participate

Traditional entertainment largely separates the audience from the performance. A ticket buys entry; the show goes on whether or not any particular attendee contributes. Interactive digital environments make that boundary less rigid.

In a livestream, viewers can comment, join challenges, celebrate milestones and send virtual gifts. Some actions are free; others involve spending. Both can affect the atmosphere. A digital purchase may trigger a visible moment that the entire audience experiences, even though only one person paid for it.

At Tango, where I work, this is an everyday feature of live entertainment. A gift can punctuate a performance or become part of a group celebration. The product is not simply an animation. It is the opportunity to contribute to a shared event as it unfolds.

That distinction matters beyond livestreaming. Companies accustomed to selling content or access should ask whether customers also value the ability to shape the experience.



Digital value is bigger than digital ownership

Gaming offers a useful parallel, although its economics differ from live gifting. Players buy optional digital items to customize how they participate. On Roblox, creators earned approximately $1.5 billion in 2025, up from about $923 million in 2024, according to the company’s Form 10-K for fiscal year 2025 (Business section). Roblox’s economy centers on in-game items rather than live gifting, but the scale illustrates the economic potential of virtual engagement.

The broader lesson is not that every virtual object deserves a price tag. It is that ownership is only one way to create value. Customization, contribution and shared experiences can matter too. A company evaluating digital products should distinguish what the customer receives from what the customer gets to do.

For business leaders, this changes the fundamental question: instead of asking what else they can sell customers, they should ask what customers would value being part of, and whether that participation creates a compelling reason to spend.



Design the moment, not just the checkout

Participation-based commerce changes product design priorities. A purchase embedded in a live experience has at least two audiences: the person spending and the people witnessing its effect. That creates opportunities, but also responsibilities.

First, make the contribution legible. If a paid action affects an experience, participants should understand what it does. An unclear effect weakens the connection between spending and value.

Second, design meaningful ways to participate without paying. Comments, community activities and other free interactions help ensure that spending is a choice rather than the price of belonging.

Third, measure more than transaction volume. Conversion and average spend matter, but leaders should also examine whether people return, continue participating and feel in control of their experience. A monetization feature that generates a short-term spike while eroding trust is not a durable success.

This also means looking at the experience from both sides of the transaction. The paying customer should receive clear value, while the wider community should benefit from the interaction without feeling excluded from it.



Recognition is not the same as buying attention

Visible feedback is part of what makes digital gifting distinctive. A creator may acknowledge a gift immediately; other viewers may respond; the moment becomes communal. But it would be simplistic to conclude that people are merely purchasing attention.

Someone might give to appreciate a performance, celebrate an achievement, or seek direct recognition and attention from the creator. While gaining a creator’s attention is often a primary driver for viewers, businesses should resist reducing diverse motivations to a single psychological explanation. The design challenge is to make the interaction rewarding without manufacturing pressure to spend.

Transparent pricing, clear purchase mechanics and user control are not separate from the experience. They help make participation sustainable.



The strategic question for business leaders

For companies exploring virtual goods, the useful question is not, “What digital object can we sell?” It is, “Where does customer participation genuinely improve the experience, and would someone willingly pay to contribute in that way?”

The answer will differ across entertainment, gaming and online communities. Not every interaction should be monetized. But businesses that understand the difference between selling access and enabling participation may discover value that conventional product thinking overlooks.

The future of digital commerce will not be defined only by what people can own. It will also depend on what they can help create together.