How to Make Money on Social Media Without a Huge Following

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Key Takeaways Follower count is a vanity metric. Trust and engagement are what turn a social media audience into revenue.

A smaller, highly engaged community can outsell a much larger, passive following.

Lead with value so your offers feel like a natural next step, not a constant sales pitch.

For years, follower count was the scoreboard. More followers meant more influence, more brand deals and, in theory, more sales. That logic no longer holds.

If you’re building a business and treating social media as a numbers game, you may be solving the wrong problem. That’s the core argument from Shana Davis-Ross, founder and CEO of Ponte Firm, an Austin-based talent management agency that has worked with more than 100 creators building real businesses on social platforms.

In a free Entrepreneur virtual event, Davis-Ross broke down what actually drives revenue online and what’s just noise. Here are five key takeaways from the session, from the metrics worth tracking to where to focus when your time and budget are limited.

▶ Watch the full 40-minute session on YouTube



1. Follower count is the wrong metric

Followers are easy to count, which is exactly why they became the default measure of success. But a follower who never engages, clicks or buys adds nothing to your bottom line.

Davis-Ross makes the case for quality over quantity and explains which numbers entrepreneurs should track instead. Think engagement, conversations and conversions rather than raw audience size. If you’ve ever felt discouraged by slow follower growth, this section reframes what progress really looks like.

Jump to “Quality over quantity” in the video (2:20) →



2. Content that gets views isn’t always content that gets sales

A viral post can feel like a win. Yet views and revenue often come from very different kinds of content. Davis-Ross digs into the real difference between the two, and why chasing algorithm-friendly trends can pull you away from the people most likely to become customers.



3. A smaller, engaged audience can outperform a much larger one

This may be the most encouraging idea in the session for early-stage founders. A tight community that knows, likes and trusts you can generate more revenue than an audience many times its size.

Davis-Ross walks through how creators build trusted communities and why that trust compounds over time. It’s a practical blueprint for anyone who has assumed they need to “get big” before they can make money.

Watch “Building trusted communities” (4:04) →



4. How to promote your business without sounding like a sales pitch

Most entrepreneurs know they need to sell on social, and most hate how it feels. Constant promotion wears out an audience fast.

The session covers how to talk about your products and services in a way that feels natural, so your audience welcomes your offers instead of scrolling past them. Davis-Ross also tackles the consistency question: how often to show up, and how to keep going when growth feels slow.

Watch “Growth and consistency” (5:55) →



5. Where to focus first when time and money are limited

Not every business owner can post daily on five platforms. Davis-Ross addresses where to put your limited time and budget first, the common hurdles creators face, and the strategy and persistence it takes to push through them.

She also covers what it takes to scale a creator-led business once the foundation is in place. The session closes with an audience Q&A on platform choice and growth, where viewers asked the questions many entrepreneurs are wrestling with right now.

Skip to the audience Q&A (14:14) →



Watch the full session

If your social strategy still revolves around follower milestones, this conversation is worth 40 minutes of your time. Davis-Ross draws on work with more than 100 creators to show what converts, what doesn’t, and where to focus first.

Stop measuring the wrong thing. Start building the kind of audience that buys.

▶ Watch “Forget Follower Count — Here’s How to Make Money With Social Media” on Entrepreneur’s YouTube channel