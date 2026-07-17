Americans Cash in On the Popular Businesses People Can’t Stop Googling

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Key Takeaways More than six in 10 Americans say they would prefer to be their own boss.

The average entrepreneur makes roughly $77,000 a year.

OnDeck’s new analysis reveals the most in-demand local businesses.

If you’ve ever wanted to start a business, you’re in good company.

Sixty-two percent of Americans say they would prefer to be their own boss, according to a recent Shopify-Gallup entrepreneurship study.

The average entrepreneur makes approximately $77,000 per year, a slight increase over the median employee salary of roughly $70,000, Investopedia reported.

Of course, becoming a successful entrepreneur who turns a profit hinges on having a good business idea and then executing it.

OnDeck, an online lending company, set out to find the business types that might offer the biggest opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs across the U.S.

OnDeck used Semrush search volume data to compare the number of businesses by type to the number of monthly Google searches for that service. Higher search volumes relative to the number of businesses corresponded to more in-demand businesses and better scores.

Car rentals stood out as the most sought-after local business in the U.S. There are 24,414 car rental companies nationwide, and American web users make 823,000 Google searches for “car rental” each month.

Tailors, dog cafés, kebab shops and pubs rounded out the top five most-Googled local businesses.

Read on for OnDeck’s full ranking of the most in-demand local businesses below: