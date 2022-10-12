Breakfast Is Getting a Boozy Upgrade With Eggo's New Holiday Product
Waffle-maker Eggo is releasing a festive new product to kick off the holiday season.
The company announced a new product to commemorate the festivities ahead, and it's a little different from its family-favorite toastable waffles: booze.
In collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Co., Eggo is releasing Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream, a rum-based liqueur with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, which is perfect for getting cozy on winter mornings.
The beverage can be enjoyed on its own or paired with Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Waffles for a luxurious brunch experience.
"The holidays are exhausting for parents — from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo, said, per Delish. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles — maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream — Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."The Eggo Nog will be available at select retailers during the holiday season. You can find a location near you at Sugarlands.com/EggoNog.
