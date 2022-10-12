Waffle purveyor Eggo is branching out this holiday season and kicking breakfast up a notch.

The company announced a new product to commemorate the festivities ahead, and it's a little different from its family-favorite toastable waffles: booze.

In collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Co., Eggo is releasing Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream, a rum-based liqueur with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, which is perfect for getting cozy on winter mornings.

The beverage can be enjoyed on its own or paired with Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Waffles for a luxurious brunch experience.

"The are exhausting for parents — from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves," Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo, said, per Delish. "We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved 'evening me time.' Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles — maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream — Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year."