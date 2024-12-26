These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Traditional Degree, According to a New Report The salaries for these positions range from $89,000 to $176,000.
Key Takeaways
- A new report from the AI firm Final Round AI found the top-paying professions that don't require a traditional degree.
- Though these professions may not ask for a degree in job postings, many have unwritten requirements.
- The salaries for these roles go up to $176,000.
Searching for a job that doesn't ask for a college degree?
A new report from AI interview firm Final Round AI, based on Glassdoor data, ranked the top 10 professions—from No. 1 commercial pilot to No. 7 hearing aid specialist—that don't require a traditional degree.
Though becoming a commercial pilot doesn't require a degree, it is costly to obtain a commercial pilot's license, which is required to get paid as a pilot. According to Indeed estimates, obtaining a commercial pilot's license takes anywhere from $55,000 to $100,000.
The second best-paid job on Final Round AI's list is a dental hygienist. Even though only 12.63% of dental hygienist jobs ask for a degree in their job postings, New York State requires a high school diploma in addition to the completion of a dental hygiene licensure program accredited by the American Dental Association. State requirements can vary depending on the profession.
So though the high-paying jobs on this list don't explicitly require a college degree in many of their job postings, they may still have unwritten time and money-intensive requirements to meet.
Here are the top jobs with the lowest percentages of listings asking for a traditional college degree. The jobs are ranked by the highest average yearly salary.
1. Commercial Pilot
Average yearly salary: $176,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 36.18%
2. Dental Hygienist
Average yearly salary: $169,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 12.63%
3. Ship Mate
Average yearly salary: $158,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 26.24%
4. Diagnostic Medical Sonographers
Average yearly salary: $146,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 24.87%
5. Radiation Therapist
Average yearly salary: $125,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 30.46%
6. Massage Therapist
Average yearly salary: $119,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 4.04%
7. Hearing Aid Specialist
Average yearly salary: $113,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 35.03%
8. Physical Therapist Assistant
Average yearly salary: $109,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 32.14%
9. Aircraft Mechanic
Average yearly salary: $89,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 12.99%
10. Avionics Technician
Average yearly salary: $89,000
Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 26.73%