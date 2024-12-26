These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Traditional Degree, According to a New Report The salaries for these positions range from $89,000 to $176,000.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • A new report from the AI firm Final Round AI found the top-paying professions that don't require a traditional degree.
  • Though these professions may not ask for a degree in job postings, many have unwritten requirements.
  • The salaries for these roles go up to $176,000.

Searching for a job that doesn't ask for a college degree?

A new report from AI interview firm Final Round AI, based on Glassdoor data, ranked the top 10 professions—from No. 1 commercial pilot to No. 7 hearing aid specialist—that don't require a traditional degree.

Related: These Are the Best Jobs for Every Personality Type, According to a New Report

Though becoming a commercial pilot doesn't require a degree, it is costly to obtain a commercial pilot's license, which is required to get paid as a pilot. According to Indeed estimates, obtaining a commercial pilot's license takes anywhere from $55,000 to $100,000.

The second best-paid job on Final Round AI's list is a dental hygienist. Even though only 12.63% of dental hygienist jobs ask for a degree in their job postings, New York State requires a high school diploma in addition to the completion of a dental hygiene licensure program accredited by the American Dental Association. State requirements can vary depending on the profession.

So though the high-paying jobs on this list don't explicitly require a college degree in many of their job postings, they may still have unwritten time and money-intensive requirements to meet.

Related: Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.

Here are the top jobs with the lowest percentages of listings asking for a traditional college degree. The jobs are ranked by the highest average yearly salary.

1. Commercial Pilot

Average yearly salary: $176,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 36.18%

2. Dental Hygienist

Average yearly salary: $169,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 12.63%

3. Ship Mate

Average yearly salary: $158,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 26.24%

4. Diagnostic Medical Sonographers

Average yearly salary: $146,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 24.87%

5. Radiation Therapist

Average yearly salary: $125,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 30.46%

6. Massage Therapist

Average yearly salary: $119,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 4.04%

7. Hearing Aid Specialist

Average yearly salary: $113,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 35.03%

8. Physical Therapist Assistant

Average yearly salary: $109,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 32.14%

9. Aircraft Mechanic

Average yearly salary: $89,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 12.99%

10. Avionics Technician

Average yearly salary: $89,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 26.73%
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

