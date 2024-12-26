The salaries for these positions range from $89,000 to $176,000.

Searching for a job that doesn't ask for a college degree?

A new report from AI interview firm Final Round AI, based on Glassdoor data, ranked the top 10 professions—from No. 1 commercial pilot to No. 7 hearing aid specialist—that don't require a traditional degree.

Though becoming a commercial pilot doesn't require a degree, it is costly to obtain a commercial pilot's license, which is required to get paid as a pilot. According to Indeed estimates, obtaining a commercial pilot's license takes anywhere from $55,000 to $100,000.

The second best-paid job on Final Round AI's list is a dental hygienist. Even though only 12.63% of dental hygienist jobs ask for a degree in their job postings, New York State requires a high school diploma in addition to the completion of a dental hygiene licensure program accredited by the American Dental Association. State requirements can vary depending on the profession.

So though the high-paying jobs on this list don't explicitly require a college degree in many of their job postings, they may still have unwritten time and money-intensive requirements to meet.

Here are the top jobs with the lowest percentages of listings asking for a traditional college degree. The jobs are ranked by the highest average yearly salary.

1. Commercial Pilot

Average yearly salary: $176,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 36.18%

2. Dental Hygienist

Average yearly salary: $169,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 12.63%

3. Ship Mate

Average yearly salary: $158,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 26.24%

4. Diagnostic Medical Sonographers

Average yearly salary: $146,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 24.87%

5. Radiation Therapist

Average yearly salary: $125,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 30.46%

6. Massage Therapist

Average yearly salary: $119,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 4.04%

7. Hearing Aid Specialist

Average yearly salary: $113,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 35.03%

8. Physical Therapist Assistant

Average yearly salary: $109,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 32.14%

9. Aircraft Mechanic

Average yearly salary: $89,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 12.99%

10. Avionics Technician

Average yearly salary: $89,000

Percentage of listings requiring any degree: 26.73%